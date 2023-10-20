First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.