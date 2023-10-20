First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 212.1% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $486,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 397,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWJ opened at $35.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

