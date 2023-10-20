First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 116,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 406.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 53,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,051,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,204,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average is $100.63. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $112.75.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

