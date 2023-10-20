First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $344,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,317 shares in the company, valued at $107,249,704.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $213,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $344,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,249,704.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,678 shares of company stock worth $24,150,138 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

PCOR stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.28. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

