First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

ALK opened at $32.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

