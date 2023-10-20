First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

