First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 20.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,794,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 18.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 25.7% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 89,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 175.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $365.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.55. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $372.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total value of $10,013,202.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,729 shares in the company, valued at $53,758,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total transaction of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,729 shares in the company, valued at $53,758,446.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

