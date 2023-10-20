First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 52,963 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,963 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,537,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,885,000 after buying an additional 191,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

