First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,604 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "sell" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

