First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,326 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in First Solar by 1,036.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $151.97 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.47 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.42.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $6,245,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

