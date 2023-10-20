First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPEI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,724,000 after buying an additional 4,370,563 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4,319.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 1,097,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after buying an additional 1,072,781 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,942,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after buying an additional 823,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,147,000 after purchasing an additional 690,781 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,678,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $16.53 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

