Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Five Below worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $176.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.15 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.57.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

