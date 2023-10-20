Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Up to $84.91

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.91, but opened at $91.21. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $87.14, with a volume of 1,107,902 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.35.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

