Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.42. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 63,275 shares traded.

Freegold Ventures Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Featured Stories

