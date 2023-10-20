Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) & Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Head to Head Survey

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 5.53% 11.68% 6.40% Raiffeisen Bank International 20.20% 17.04% 1.55%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $27.49 billion 0.79 $1.59 billion $1.53 15.02 Raiffeisen Bank International $12.56 billion 0.37 $3.82 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Fujitsu and Raiffeisen Bank International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Raiffeisen Bank International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fujitsu.

Risk & Volatility

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fujitsu and Raiffeisen Bank International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 1 1 0 0 1.50 Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries. It also provides retail and private banking services, including deposits, loans, and advisory services to retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the company offers clearing, settlement, credit and debit cards, credit guarantees, letters of credit, acceptances, securities, asset management, custody and fiduciary, and foreign exchange services. It operates through a network of business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe, as well as Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Raiffeisen Bank International AG operates as a subsidiary of Raiffeisen Banks.

