Fundamental Research Analysts Give Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) a C$0.95 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Giga Metals Price Performance
CVE:GIGA opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. Giga Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a current ratio of 7.82.
About Giga Metals
