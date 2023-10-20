Fundamental Research Analysts Give Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) a C$0.95 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:GIGA opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. Giga Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

