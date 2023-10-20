G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Sells $263,985.84 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.54. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

