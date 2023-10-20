Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 156,864 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 18,011,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,055,000 after buying an additional 278,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 1,390.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE GNW opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,470,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

