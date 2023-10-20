GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,486,000 after acquiring an additional 85,212 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,473 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,095 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $75.45 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.