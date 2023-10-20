Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,388 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 70,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $152.30 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $395.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

