Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHYB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Shares of GHYB opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

About Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

