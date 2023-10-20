Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,381 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 51,855 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,532 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,227 shares of company stock worth $7,021,655 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

