Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.69

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $6.70. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 155,510 shares trading hands.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.1016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

