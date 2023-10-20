Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 20.65 and a quick ratio of 20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 282.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Charles Melko purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Charles Melko purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Santoroski purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

