Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Harmonic from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLIT

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $389,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Harmonic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Harmonic by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.