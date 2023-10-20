Head-To-Head Contrast: Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) vs. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercontinental Exchange 17.64% 13.11% 1.74% Coinbase Global -47.33% -20.68% -0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intercontinental Exchange and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercontinental Exchange 0 4 6 1 2.73 Coinbase Global 7 11 7 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus price target of $133.58, indicating a potential upside of 21.92%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $77.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.86%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

87.9% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Intercontinental Exchange has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Coinbase Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercontinental Exchange $9.64 billion 6.37 $1.45 billion $3.01 36.40 Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 5.43 -$2.62 billion ($5.65) -12.94

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercontinental Exchange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Coinbase Global on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates regulated marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; and trading venues, including regulated exchanges and clearing houses. It also offers energy, agricultural and metals, and financial futures and options; and cash equities and equity options, and over-the-counter and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. In addition, the company provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. Further, it offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

