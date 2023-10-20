Head-To-Head Contrast: Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) & Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -49.45% -42.72% -26.20% Hut 8 Mining -121.54% -23.18% -19.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Senmiao Technology and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25

Hut 8 Mining has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 53.63%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Hut 8 Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $8.08 million 0.44 -$3.11 million ($0.51) -0.86 Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 3.42 -$186.77 million ($0.46) -3.89

Senmiao Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senmiao Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats Senmiao Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

