Head to Head Survey: Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) and Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA)

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) and Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Media 100’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million 10.14 -$86.41 million ($0.97) -3.85 Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Media 100 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolv Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Evolv Technologies and Media 100, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.87, suggesting a potential upside of 110.90%.

Volatility & Risk

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Media 100 has a beta of -1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Media 100 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Media 100’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Media 100 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Evolv Technologies beats Media 100 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Media 100

Media 100 Inc. designs, develops, and sells media systems for content design. Its product lines consist of 844/X, a system for content design; Media 100 i, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Macintosh; and iFinish, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Windows. The company's products are personal computer-based workstations configured with proprietary software and hardware for performing video, audio, graphics, and metadata processing functions in real time. The company also offers technical support, software upgrades, and maintenance contracts. The company sells its products worldwide through direct sales force, value-added resellers, and distributors to broadcast designers, visual effects artists, and video editors of professional television and post-production establishments. Media 100 Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

