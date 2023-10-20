Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,556 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.70% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $50,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Insider Activity

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -269.57%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

