Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $163.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hess traded as high as $166.59 and last traded at $166.35, with a volume of 80567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.02.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 130.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 15.5% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 12,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.71. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

