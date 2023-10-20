Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,529,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,501 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $59,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

