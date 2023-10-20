Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.70

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $8.74. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 186,719 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HXGBY. Handelsbanken raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. DNB Markets raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Hexagon AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HXGBY

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.