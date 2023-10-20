Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

