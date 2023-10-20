Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.10.

HUM stock opened at $522.72 on Wednesday. Humana has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $487.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 723.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,821 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,987,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

