Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) vs. Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Critical Contrast

Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Chubu Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chubu Electric Power and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A Iberdrola 8.61% 7.94% 3.04%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubu Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Iberdrola 0 6 1 0 2.14

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chubu Electric Power and Iberdrola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chubu Electric Power and Iberdrola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A ($3.17) -3.82 Iberdrola $56.85 billion 1.23 $4.57 billion $3.01 14.61

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than Chubu Electric Power. Chubu Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iberdrola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iberdrola beats Chubu Electric Power on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources. The company is also involved in the fuel upstream, power generation procurement, and wholesale of electricity and gas businesses; and provides power network services. In addition, it engages in the construction for the development and maintenance of electric utilities-related facilities; and manufacture of materials and machinery for electric utilities-related facilities. Further, the company is involved in the gas supply and real estate activities, as well as life-related business about medical and health. Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as nonrenewable generation. It has a total installed capacity of 60,671 MW. In addition, the company offers energy storage, heat pumps, self consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services for residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

