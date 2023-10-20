IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 27,457 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $83,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 85,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 469,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 92,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.7% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.94 and its 200 day moving average is $143.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $115.65 and a 12 month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

