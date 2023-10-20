Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $336,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Independent Bank Group

About Independent Bank Group

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.