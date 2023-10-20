Insider Selling: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Sells 8,640 Shares of Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at $34,409,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AESI opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,112,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,029,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AESI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

