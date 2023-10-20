Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $188,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,339.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.60. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $30.94.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FROG

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in JFrog by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after purchasing an additional 192,050 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.