Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells 1,902 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $208,991.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,193,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

PNRG stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.66.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

