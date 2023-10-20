Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $26,850,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after buying an additional 579,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $9,415,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Insmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 411,237 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $25.23 on Friday. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

