Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 75.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $13,092,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $15,224,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.1 %

IPAR stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.46 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPAR

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.