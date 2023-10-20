Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,173 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

