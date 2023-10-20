Inspire Investing LLC Buys 364 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,626,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,879,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 2.1 %

OHI opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.