Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CEVA worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in CEVA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 325,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $444.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.14. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEVA. Roth Capital downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

