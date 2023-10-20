Inspire Investing LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $41.55 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.09.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABM

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.