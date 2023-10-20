Inspire Investing LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.41.

SBRA stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -222.22%.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

