Inspire Investing LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

