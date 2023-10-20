Inspire Investing LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 414,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,754 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 5.5 %

REXR opened at $44.53 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

