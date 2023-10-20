Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 106.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.07% of QuinStreet worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 84.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 13.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 9.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QNST opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.88). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

